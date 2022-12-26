‘I Like Arsenal’ —Portugal Forward Leao Admits

AC Milan Portuguese forward Rafael Leao has opened up on his likeness for Premier League giants Arsenal.

The January transfer window is right around the corner, and with Gabriel Jesus out injured Mikel Arteta is in search of a new forward.

The former Manchester City star got injured in Brazil’s last group game against Cameroon at this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Following Jesus’ injury Arsenal have been linked with new signings to fill in with Leao attracting interest from the North Londoners.

And speaking to RDPAfrica via Fabrizio Romano, Leao said: “Experience in a new league? Yes, in the future… but now I’m 100% focused on AC Milan — it’s a top club and I’m under contract there. I like the city too.

“I watch many games. This year, I like Arsenal — they’re playing very well.”

Arsenal reportedly registered interest in Leao early last season as Italian outlet La

Repubblica claimed that the Gunners had turned their attention to the AC Milan forward for…