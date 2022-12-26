La Liga: Lewandowski To Miss Espanyol, Atletico Madrid, Getafe Games

Barcelona striker Robert Lewndowski is expected to miss three key La LIga games after he was handed a three-match ban.

Recall that Lewy was sent off against Osasuna but given a longer ban for touching his nose which was interpreted as disrespectful by the officials.

However, in a chat with Sport, the Polish striker said that his three-match New Year ban is tough to take.

“With the referee, nothing happened,” said Lewy to Sport. “He showed me two yellow cards, that’s it. But the reason they have hit me with three games is nothing to do with the referee, but me and the coach. That’s all I can say.

“One or two weeks before we had a chat with Xavi and he told me we had to look out if the referee showed me a yellow card. But that was just a gesture to express that I could not understand what was happening. We had talked about it and it was between Xavi and me, I didn’t understand anything.”

On how he will face the ban, the striker said, “It’s difficult because…