Onyeka Missing As Spurs Rally Back To Hold Brentford

Frank Onyeka was not included in the matchday squad as Brentford surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Tottenham Hotspur at the Gtech Community Stadium on Monday afternoon.

Onyeka has made 12 league appearances for Thomas Frank’s side this season without a goal to his name.

Germany defender, Vitaly Janelt opened scoring for the hosts on 14 minutes.

Ivan Toney added the second second goal nine minutes after the break.

The visitors then rallied back with 25 minutes remaining on the clock.

Harry Kane reduced the deficit in the 65th minute.

Pierre Højbjerg equalised for Antonio Conte’s side 11 minutes from time.

