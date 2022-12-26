Premier League: Liverpool Overcome Aston Villa in Entertaining Clash

Liverpool defeated Aston Villa 3-1 in a thrilling Premier League clash at the Villa Park on Monday night.

The result marks Unai Emery’s first Premier League defeat since replacing Steven Gerrard.

Liverpool didn’t take too long to take the lead in the game with Mohamed Salah netting the curtain raiser after just five minutes.

Jurgen Klopp’s side doubled the advantage late in the first half when Virgil van Dijk’s shot deflected into the far corner of the net.

The hosts threatened a comeback after the break with Olie Watkins reducing the deficit on 59 minutes

Stefan Bajcetic came off the bench to score his first senior goal and seal the points for Liverpool nine minutes from time.

