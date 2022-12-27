Chelsea In Advanced Talks For AS Monaco Defender

Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Benoit Badiashile from Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco in the January transfer window.

That’s according to Italian football journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

According to Romano Badiashile is keen to join Chelsea.

The 21-year-old seems to be set to move from Ligue 1 to the Premier League in order to take the step up to the next level.

Now Romano has claimed that he’s now in advanced talks to join Chelsea:“Negotiations are progressing to final stages for Benoit Badiashile to join Chelsea, expectation is for the deal to be completed soon for €35/40m fee,” he wrote on Twitter.

“There’s an agreement in principle on personal terms with Badiashile, he’s now keen on the move as reported yesterday.“

The Blues suffered setback in the backline following injury to Wesley Fofana.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast,…