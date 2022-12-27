Chelsea Vs Bournemouth – Preview And Predictions

One of our expert tipster partners, Allsportspredictions.com, has more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth– Chelsea will be looking for a better outcome after losing 1-0 to Newcastle United in the Premier League last time around.

Chelsea enjoyed 51% of the possession in that game, and two of their five shots were on goal. Three of Newcastle United’s ten shots on goal were on target. Newcastle United’s goal was scored by Joe Willock (67′).

Chelsea haven’t consistently been able to hold out for the full 90 minutes in recent years. In reality, Chelsea have conceded 10 goals in six of their previous six matches because they were unable to stop opponents from scoring.

Bournemouth and their traveling supporters will be looking for a better outcome in this game after losing their previous match in EFL Cup action against Newcastle United.

Bournemouth had 37% of the possession…