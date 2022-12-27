EPL: Havertz, Mount Score As Chelsea Edge Bournemouth

Chelsea made a strong start to their quest for a top four finish as the Blues defeated

Bournemouth 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

It took Chelsea less than 16 minutes to get up and running with Kai Havertz sliding in an effort at the back post from Raheem Sterling’s low cross.

Mason Mount added the second goal with a superb strike to mark his 150th appearance for Chelsea in style.

Christian Pulisic saw an effort ruled out after Havertz was judged to have fouled Adam Smith, while the German also spurned a second-half opportunity to extend Chelsea’s lead.

While the Cherries improved after the break, and substitute Ryan Christie forced home goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga into a good save, they rarely looked capable of applying any late pressure to the hosts.

The result sees Chelsea move up to eighth in the table, six points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham with Bournemouth remaining in 14th.

