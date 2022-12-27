Ex- Flying Eagles Star Set For Genk Transfer

Former Flying Eagles winger, Yira Sor is reportedly close to joining Belgian Pro League club, KRC Genk.

According to Belgian online news outlet, HLN, Genk will pay €6.5m to secure the services of the player from Czech champions, Slavia Prague.

If the deal goes through, Sor will become the second most expensive player Genk ever signed, surpassing compatriot, Paul Onuachu who arrived from FC Midtjylland for €6m in 2019.

The 22-year-old was close to linking up with Genk in the summer, but the Smurfs failed to meet Slavia Prague’s asking price.

The Nigerian signed for Slavia Prague from Czech First League club, Banik Ostrava last summer.

He scored 11 times and provided nine assists in 41 appearances across all competitions for Slavia Prague last season.

By Adeboye Amosu

