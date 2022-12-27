‘I’ve Zero Doubt About His Quality’ -Conte Hails Kane

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte said he had no doubts that Harry Kane would rise above the disappointment of his World Cup heartache as the Premier League season resumed on Monday.

Kane matched Wayne Rooney’s England goal-scoring by converting a penalty in the World Cup quarter-final against France but later missed a penalty in the 2-1 defeat.

He got straight back to business on Monday though with a majestic 65th minute header to spark a Tottenham revival in a 2-2 draw at Brentford after Spurs has trailed 2-0.

“I have zero doubt about his quality, about his mentality, about the way he approached every game and every training session,” Sky Sports quoted Conte as saying.

“For sure, he’s facing a strange situation. He played a really good World Cup, but then missed the decisive penalty in the quarter-final.

