Middlesbrough Boss Carrick Hails Hat-Trick Hero Akpom

Middlesbrough manager, Michael Carrick has kind words for Chuba Akpom after the forward fired a hat-trick in the Boxing Day victory over Wigan Athletic.

Boro won the encounter 4-1 at the Riverside Stadium with Akpom scoring all his goals in the second half.

The 25-year-old has now scored 12 goals in 16 Sky Bet Championship appearances this season.

Akpom is now level at the top of the second tier goal charts with Coventry’s Viktor Gyokeres.

Carrick said: “We spoke at half-time about the key positions in the game and trying to work more space, especially for Duncan (Watmore) and Chuba,

“We felt we could cause them more problems than we did in the first half, and the boys did well, especially in possession.

“We played some terrific football and Chuba got on the end of it. He’ll get the headlines and praise for the goals but it was more the link-up play and the problems he caused…