OFFICIAL: PSV Announce Gakpo’s Transfer To Liverpool

Eredivisie giants PSV have announced the transfer of Netherlands star Cody Gakpo to Liverpool for a record fee.

PSV confirmed Gakpo’s transfer in a statement released on their website on Tuesday night.

Gakpo will join the Premier League heavyweights after agreeing on a six-year deal.

“PSV and Liverpool FC have reached an agreement on the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo.

“The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer.

“Both clubs are not making any announcements about the transfer fee. “But this is a record transfer for PSV,” said general manager Marcel Brands.

“The PSV management completed the negotiations on Boxing Day and gave Gakpo permission to travel to England.”

Born in Eindhoven and a PSV academy graduate, Gakpo made his first-team debut for the club in February 2018.

In the 2021–22 season, he won the Dutch Footballer of the Year award after…