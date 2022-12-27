Rice: Arsenal Capable Of Winning EPL Title

West Ham captain Declan Rice has tipped Arsenal to wrestle the Premier League title from Manchester City.

He made this known after the team lost 3-1 to the Gunners in Boxing Day on Monday.

Afterwards when asked if Arsenal could go all the way, Rice said: “100%. They are a top team you can see they are coached incredibly well, have a lot of attacking talent, a young squad and they can go the whole way for sure.

“First-half we tried as hard as we could to stop them, we came up short and it’s frustrating.”

Rice added: “It’s a tough one because first-half even though we didn’t have much of the ball we defended really well, had a plan, went one-nil up but you can’t sustain that for 90 minutes against a team like Arsenal, it’s the same against City. In the end one of their chances will lead to something, with their free-flowing football they managed to get through.

“your backs are against the wall and it’s down to us to keep going and we tried to do that but…