Scaloni Set To Renew Argentina Job Contract

Argentina coach, Lionel Scaloni, is set to renew his contract with La Albiceleste (The White and Sky Blue) following 0his successful campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Scaloni has been the coach of the Argentine national football team since 2018 after Jorge Sampaoli’s exit.

The President of the Argentina Football Association (AFA), Claudia Tapia seems confident that Scaloni will extend his contract with the team.

“Scaloni is the coach of the Argentine national team,” Tapia said in an interview with Tyc Sports as quoted by Sport.news.am

“We’re both men of our word, we agree on our word. He went on a trip to Spain for a passport issue and when I return to the country we will talk as we did until yesterday.”

Scaloni has won the 2021 Copa America in Brazil, the 2022 Copa Finalissima (Copa America champions vs Euros champions), and the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina won the…