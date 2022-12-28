2022/2023 Football Season Back! Catch Action Live Showmax Pro

After a month-long break from club football due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the 2022/2023 football season is set to resume this festive season with all the action available live on Showmax Pro. The FIFA World Cup, which took place in Qatar on 20 November, saw Argentina lift the trophy after defeating France in the final on Sunday, 18 December 2022.

With the World Cup done, the football season is set to resume with the Premier League with fixtures taking place on 26 and 27 December over the traditional boxing day period. Arsenal is the current league leader with 37 points after a strong start to the Premier League season this season. Also in the top 4 are last season’s winners Manchester City, led by their talismanic striker Erling Haaland who will look to pick up where he left off by adding to his impressive 18 goals in 12 games – the current Champions are 5 points behind the Gunners. This season’s surprise package Newcastle finds themselves in third, 1 point above…