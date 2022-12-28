2023 U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles’ Group Opponent Egypt Lose To Ghana In Friendly Game

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria group opponent in next year’s U-20 AFCON, Egypt, lost 2-0 to Ghana’s Black Galaxies in a friendly game on Tuesday.

The friendly between Egypt’s U-20 team and the Black Galaxies was played inside the Cairo International Stadium behind-closed-doors.

Goals from Kofi Kordzi and Sylvester Simba secured the win for the CHAN-bound Black Galaxies.

Kordzi opened the scoring in the 15th minute before Simba doubled the lead in the 57th minute.

Recall the Black Galaxies knocked out the home-based Super Eagles on penalties to qualify for the 2023 CHAN in Algeria.

Hosts Egypt are in Group A alongside Flying Eagles, Mozambique and Senegal.

The junior Pharaohs will open their campaign against Mozambique on 19 February before facing the Flying Eagles three days later.

And on 25 February, Egypt will round off their group stage fixtures against Senegal.

The 2023 U-20 AFCON will serve as the African qualifiers for next year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup held in…