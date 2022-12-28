Done Deal: Sor Joins Genk From Slavia Prague

Belgian Pro League club, KRC Genk have announced the signing of Nigeria winger, Yira Sor.

Sor penned a contract with the Smurfs until 2017.

The former Flying Eagles star has been assigned jersey number 14.

The 22-year is expected to undergo individual training programme and then join his new teammates when they return from the new year break.

Read Also:NPFL: Champions Rivers United Start Title Defence Against Lobi Stars

Sor scored seven goals in seven appearances for Slavia Prague in the UEFA Europa Conference League last season.

The pacy winger netted 11 times and contributed nine assists in 41 appearances in all competitions for Slavia Praguelast season.

Genk reportedly spent €6.5m to acquire the services of the player.

He is now the second most expensive player ever signed by Genk , surpassing compatriot, Paul Onuachu who arrived from FC Midtjylland for €6m in 2019.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in…