Garcia Exalts Messi After World Cup Showing

Barcelona defender, Eric Garcia, has exalted Argentine icon Lionel Messi for his showing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Messi led his native Argentina to the World Cup title in Qatar 2022 for the first time in 36 years.

In an interview with ‘jijantes’ as quoted by BeSoccer Garcia spoke highly of the Paris Saint-Germain winger.

“When I came here I said I could finally see Messi and he left,” Garcia said.

“He’s the best I’ve ever seen, he’s shown in the World Cup the physical level he has. Having a player like him can never condition you.”

Messi scored seven times and notched three assists in seven games during the Qatar 2022 World Cup winning the Golden Ball award for the player of the tournament in the process.

Argentina won Qatar 2022 over France in the final on December 18 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

The Albiceleste (Sky Blue) won the game 4-2 on spotkicks following a 3-3 scoreline at full-time.

