Martinez Thumbs Up Man United Victory Over Nottingham Forest

Argentina World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez has celebrated Man United victory over Nottingham Forest in Tuesday’s Premier League action at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils raced into a two goal lead in the first half thanks to Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

United went on to win the Premier League fixture 3-0, closing the gap to the top four positions.

The defender, who is on a high after his World Cup success, is still not back with the United first team.

Martinez, who hasn’t joined up with the rest of the club’s squad after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Argentina celebrated on Twitter.

“Well done lads #MUFC,” the Tweet reads.

French defender Raphael Varane, who played nearly the entire World Cup final, was in the lineup for United.

