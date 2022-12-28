Messi’s Hotel Room In Qatar To Be Turned Into Museum After Argentina’s World Cup Success

The hotel room Lionel Messi stayed in during the Qatar 2022 World Cup is set to be turned into a museum after Argentina’s success in the tournament.

Messi was key in Argentina’s first World Cup since 1986 and was named player of the tournament after netting twice in the dramatic final against France.

The 35-year-old picked up the silver boot after netting seven goals on his way to the one trophy that had always evaded him in an otherwise illustrious career.





Messi’s University of Qatar hotel room during the World Cup

His achievements are now set to be immortalised, with Achraf Ben Ayad tweeting that the University of Qatar space he stayed in will be turned into a ‘small museum’.

It should allow keen fans to see how Messi spent his time between games in a dramatic campaign.

Argentina began the tournament with a shock 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia, but eventually made it out of their group after wins beating Mexico and Poland.

In the round of 16, Argentina edged Australia…