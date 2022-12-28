Osimhen Has Improved Under Spalleti -Agent

Agent Oscar Damiani has revealed that Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has improved massively under Napoli manager, Luciano Spalletti.

The striker has been hugely influential on Napoli’s superb season so far.

In a chat with TMW Radio, Damiani stated that Spalleti has made the Nigerian international improved his game positively.

“The Napoli directors must be acknowledged for having bought strong players without overpaying them and enhancing them also through the coach’s work.

“Osimhen has characteristics that will allow him to be a protagonist for a long time. He is fast, moves a lot and has a strong head.

“Spalletti’s game has improved many players and Osimhen is one of them.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.