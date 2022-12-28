Rivers United Start Title Defence Against Lobi Stars

Defending champions Rivers United will face Lobi Stars in their opening fixture of the 2022/23 season on January 8.

The encounter will take place at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt.

The draw ceremony for the 2022/23 Nigeria Professional Football League season took place in Abuja on Wednesday.

The 20 teams have been divided into two groups of 10 teams each after the interim Management Committee decided to adopt an abridged format for the new season.

The top three teams in each group will meet in a league format to decide the overall winner.

The IMC has earmarked N100m as cash prize for the overall winner.

All the 20 clubs will get N10m each before the season commences.

GROUP A

Kwara United

Nasarawa United

Plateau United

Gombe United

El-Kanemi Warriors

Enyimba Int’l FC

Akwa United

Bendel Insurance

Shooting Stars

Remo Stars

GROUP B

Niger Tornadoes

Doma United

Wikki Tourists

Lobi Stars

Rivers United

Abia Warriors

Dakkada FC

Rangers…