This May Be My Last Season With Liverpool

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has revealed that he may be playing in his last season for the Reds.

Kelleher is likely to be named in goal for the side that plays Wolves on January 7 when Liverpool get the defence of their FA Cup underway at least, but with Alisson firmly established as the No.1 at Anfield, the Irishman admits his future might be under consideration at the end of the campaign.

“Obviously when I get my chance I need to take it,” Kelleher said. “That is all I am focusing on really. I just need to be ready so I can step in if there’s an injury or if I’m needed.

“I am quite relaxed, so I don’t mind watching, but obviously I’d rather be playing but I just try to be as focused as I can be when I watch so I am ready if I am needed.

“Listen, I think we’ve obviously only just come back into the middle of the season. So we’ll just see what the season brings and then after that we’ll see, we’ll see what happens after that. But I think at…