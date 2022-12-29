Atletico Madrid Vs Elche CF – Predictions And Match Preview

One of our expert tipster partners, Allsportspredictions.com, has more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Atlético Madrid vs Elche CF: Atletico Madrid will be seeking to replicate their 1-3 Copa del Rey triumph over Arenteiro. Atlético Madrid had 57% possession and 14 shots on goal, three of which were on target.

Yannick Carrasco (45′, 90′) and Pablo Barrios (76′) scored for Atlético Madrid. Arenteiro had seven shots on goal, two of which were on target. The home team has preserved a clean sheet on only a few occasions in recent games.

It will be a source of concern for them that Atlético Madrid have been scored against in five of their previous six matches, conceding eight goals in the process. Having said that, we now have to wait and see if this trend will continue in the next game.

Elche CF will enter the game fresh off a 0-3 Copa del Rey victory against CD Guadalajara in their…