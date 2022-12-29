Balogun Bags Brace In Reims’ Home Win

Folarin Balogun scored two goals to help Stade de Reims beat visiting Rennes 3-1 in Thursday’s Ligue 1 fixture, Completesports.com reports.

Balogun’s two goals against Rennes means he has taken his tally for the season to 10.

He is now in joint third spot alongside Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi and Alexandre Lacazette in the top scorers chart.

Balogun opened scoring for Reims in the 6th minute before grabbing his second and his side’s third with six minutes left.

He was replaced two minutes after netting his seconds of the game.

The win took Reims to 10th position on 20 points after 16 games in the league standings.

Recall the 21-year-old is on a season long loan to Reims from Premier League leaders Arsenal.

By James Agberebi

