Benfica Coach Schmidt Coy On Transfer Speculation

Benfica coach, Roger Schmidt, hasn’t given a direct response as to whether or not Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez will be sold during the winter transfer window.

Fernandez has been linked to various clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United ever since his displays during Argentina’s triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar which saw him win the Young Player of the Tournament award.

Schmidt maintained that in the meantime, Benfica have all their players intact, but he can’t guarantee the same as soon as the winter transfer market gets underway from January 1.

Also Read: ’I Couldn’t Sleep For Two Days After Quarter-final Defeat To Argentina’ —Van Dijk

“Enzo? Until December 31, we are sure that we have all the players and nobody can leave,” RECORD quoted Schmidt as saying.

“For now, we’re on the eve of the game and I’m calm. Then the market opens up and when you have players with great talent, there are risks of losing them.”

Fernandez, 21, played…