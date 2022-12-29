Gusau Hails IMC After Colourful NPFL Draw

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau has applauded the Interim Management Committee of the Nigeria Professional Football League for its efforts to reposition the Nigeria League, following the conduct of the Draw for the new Season in Abuja on Wednesday.

At the colourful ceremony held inside the press conference hall of the Sandralia Hotel, the 20 NPFL teams were calibrated into two different groups for the purpose of the abridged League season, already approved by the NFF.

“Let me state clearly that the NFF is satisfied with the efforts the IMC headed by Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye has been making to rebrand and reposition the NPFL since its inauguration. The NFF commends the IMC Chairman and all his members for the highly successful pre-season tournament held earlier in the month, and also for the actualisation of this Draw Ceremony.

“The commitment to engineer changes that will deliver a vibrant Nigeria League and a viable football economy in…