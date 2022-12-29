Ligue 1: Moffi In Action, Bonke Subbed On As Montpellier Defeat Lorient

Super Eagles striker, Terem Moffi played all 90 minutes as Lorient lost 2-0 to Montpellier in Thursday’s Ligue 1 game.

The Nigerian international who was making his 14th appearance, has scored 10 goals this ongoing season.

Montpellier wasted no time to announce their readiness to pick the three points as they netted the opening goal in the second minute through Teji Savanier.

The visitor extended their lead in the 22nd minute through Wahi to silence the home supporters.

Moffi, was well checkmated by the Montpellier defenders as he could not add to his goal tally.

His Nigerian compatriot, Bonke Innocent came on as a substitute but he could not change the complexion of the game.

The defeat mean, Lorient sit 7th on 28 points while Montpellier sit 12th on 17 points.

