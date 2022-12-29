Man United Have Moved On After Ronaldo’s Exit

Manchester United midfielder, Christian Eriksen, says the team has moved on after the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo from Old Trafford.

Recall that Ronaldo left the club on a mutual termination of his contract during the World Cup.

This brought to an end his second spell at Old Trafford six months before the end of his contract.

However, Eriksen accepted it was time for the club to move on without the 37-year-old.

“We are sad that Ronaldo is not part of it.

“His legacy, his name at any club is special, for me to be fortunate to play with him in my career was very nice. The football goes on.

“You feel that the next game after, people will forget what it was like before and now our focus is really like he is not here,” Eriksen said.

