OFFICIAL: Chelsea Announce Agreement To Sign Côte d’Ivoire International

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Côte d’Ivoire striker David Datro Fofana from the Norwegian side Molde.

The Blues confirmed the transfer in a statement released on their website on Wednesday night.



Fofana, a Côte d’Ivoire international who turned 20 last week, will head to Stamford Bridge in the new year.

Fofana will offer Chelsea a fresh attacking option following the news that Armando Broja will miss the rest of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

“Chelsea FC has reached a pre-agreement with MoldeFK for the transfer of David Datro Fofana. The 20-year-old striker will join the Blues on 1 January 2023. We look forward to welcoming David to the club,” a club statement read.

On a day of mixed news for Chelsea, Reece James faces up to a month out after a setback to the knee injury that kept him out of the World Cup.

The 23-year-old England international underwent an assessment on Wednesday after being forced off in the second half of Chelsea’s 2-0…