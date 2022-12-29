Osimhen Nominated For Napoli Awards

Victor Osimhen has been nominated for Napoli’s Best Goal and Assist award for the year 2022.

Osimhen’s terrific strike in Napoli’s 1-0 away win against Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma in October was among the top five goals nominated for the award.

The Nigeria international out muscled England international Chris Smalling before firing past goalkeeper Rui Patricio from a tight angle.

Giovanni Simeone, Piotr Zielinski, Khivicha Kvaratskhelia and Eljif Elmas are the other players nominated for the Best Goal award.

Osimhen is also in the running for the Best Assist award.

The 23-year-old set up Elmas for the winning goal in the 2-1 away victory against Atalanta on November 5 at the Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo.

The striker will battle Franck Zambo Anguissa, Mario Rui, Kvaratskhelia and Elmas for the award.

Osimhen has scored nine goals in 11 league appearances for the Parthenopeans this season.

By Adeboye Amosu

