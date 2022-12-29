Potter Gives Update On Injured James

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has given update on the injury suffered by Reece James in Tuesday’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth.

Chelsea began the return to League action with a 2-0 success on Tuesday night, although it was a match with a downside too, with James going off injured early in the second half.

By being selected in the starting line-up against Bournemouth, James had made his return to competitive action following the knee injury that ruled him out of the World Cup, but it lasted only a few minutes into the second half.

Speaking after the game, Potter was not able to give a definite picture of the severity of the set-back although he confirmed the problem is in a similar area.

Also Read: Nigerian Duo Set For Zesco United Move

“We will have to see over the next 24 to 48 hours. At the moment it is a bit too soon, but he felt something there so we’ll wait to see the extent of it and keep our fingers crossed at the moment.

“Reece is disappointed of…