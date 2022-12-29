QPR Boss Offers Positive Injury Update On Balogun

Queens Park Rangers manager, Neil Critchley says Leon Balogun will be back in action soon.

Balogun has missed the London club last four Sky Bet Championship games due to injury.

The centre-back last featured in QPR’s 2-1 home defeat against Huddersfield Town at the Loftus Road in November.

The 34-year-old was replaced by James Dunne at the start of the second half after picking up the injury.

“Tyler Roberts and Luke Amos were back involved at Cardiff. That makes my selection harder but that is part of the job,”Critchley told the club’s official website

“Stefan Johansen and Leon Balogun will be back soon. Both are making progress and they are two quality players, so we will be delighted to welcome them back in to give me even more of a selection problem.”

Balogun has made 12 league appearances for QPR this season with a goal to his name.



By Adeboye Amosu

