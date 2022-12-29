Sassuolo Bid For Super Eagles Defender Ndah

South African giants Orland Pirates have received offer from Serie A club Sassuolo for Super Eagles defender Olisa Ndah.

This is according to isiZulu publication iSolezwe, who claimed to have received the information from a source who is close to Ndah.

“Pirates has already received an offer on the table from Sassuolo and they themselves have already reached back to them with their own valuation for Ndah.

“That is understandable as the player still has a contract at the club. There is now a big chance that the player will start the next year in Europe”. said the source to the publication.

In recent times, Ndah had also been linked with a move to Sweden, with an unnamed team in that country said to have monitored him from as far back as his days in Nigeria.

Solezwe also claim to have reached out to Pirates official Floyd Mbele on the matter regarding Ndah, but he declined to comment saying he…