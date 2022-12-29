Van Dijk Influenced My Decision To Join Liverpool –Gakpo

Liverpool new signing, Cody Gakpo has admitted that Virgil van Dijk played a big role in influencing his decision to join the Reds.

Recall that the pair were part of the Netherlands outfit that were downed in the last eight at the 2022 World Cup, but following that they’d been in discussions over the phone regarding a potential reunion on Merseyside.

However, Gakpo told Liverpool’s website that Van Dijk convinced him about joining the team.

“At the moment I was calling [in] with the coach, he came into the office of the coach and then he saw me and we chatted a little bit. We spoke a lot over the phone [in] the last days. What he told me was that this is the right move for me to make and for me to develop and to become a better player.

“That the club is a really big and massive club but also like a real family – I think that’s also very important for me because I’m a family guy. He said only good things. I’m also happy that he’s here, so he can help me with…