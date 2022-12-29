Van Dijk:’I Couldn’t Sleep For Two Days After Loss To Argentina’

Virgil van Dijk, has revealed he could not sleep for two days following Netherlands quarter-final defeat to Argentina at Qatar 2022 World Cup.

After going down 2-0, the Netherlands scored two late goals to drag their last eight encounter with Argentina to extra-time and penalties.

Argentina went on to win 4-3 from the shootout with Van Dijk missing Netherlands’ first attempt.

The Albiceleste went on to become world champions for the first time since Mexico 1986.

And reflecting on the disappointing defeat to Argentina Van Dijk in an interview with Viaplay as quoted by MARCA, Van Dijk also bemoaned his penalty miss.

“I couldn’t sleep for two days after that game.

“You’re so close after going 2-0 down. Unfortunately you miss an important shot. It hurts a lot.”

The Liverpool defender made five appearances at this year’s tournament.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published,…