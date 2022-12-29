Watch For Free, Win For Real

We’ve selected 10 lucky readers who had their say on Complete Sports website during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar to win a brand new Super Eagles jersey.

1. Username: MONKEY POST

Email: [email protected]

2. Username: Greenturf

Email: [email protected]

3. Username: Ugo Iwunze

Email: [email protected]

4. Username: pompei

Email: [email protected]

5. Username: Dr. Drey

Email: [email protected]

6. Username: deo

Email: [email protected]

7. Username: Chima E Samuels

Email: [email protected]

You’ve been selected receive a prize as one of the 10 lucky readers who had their say on Complete Sports website during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Your prize is a brand new Super Eagles jersey.

Your prize will be redeemed at Complete Sports offices in Lagos: Plot 9, Alhaji Adenekan Street, Off Okota Road (By College Bus-Stop), Okota, Isolo, Lagos.

On Thursday December 29, 2022. From 9am to 2pm. Please adhere strictly to the time window.

You’re required to reply the mail sent to you…