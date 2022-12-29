Watch For Free, Win For Real

We’ve selected 10 lucky readers who had their say on Complete Sports website during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar to win a brand new Super Eagles jersey.
1. Username: MONKEY POST
2. Username: Greenturf
2. Username: Greenturf
3. Username: Ugo Iwunze
3. Username: Ugo Iwunze
4. Username: pompei
4. Username: pompei
5. Username: Dr. Drey
5. Username: Dr. Drey
6. Username: deo
6. Username: deo
7. Username: Chima E Samuels
7. Username: Chima E Samuels
Email: [email protected]
You’ve been selected receive a prize as one of the 10 lucky readers who had their say on Complete Sports website during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Your prize is a brand new Super Eagles jersey.
Your prize will be redeemed at Complete Sports offices in Lagos: Plot 9, Alhaji Adenekan Street, Off Okota Road (By College Bus-Stop), Okota, Isolo, Lagos.
On Thursday December 29, 2022. From 9am to 2pm. Please adhere strictly to the time window.
You’re required to reply the mail sent to you…
Source: Complete Sports