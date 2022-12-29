‘We Have To Hunt Arsenal’ —Haaland

Erling Haaland says that Manchester City are hunting Arsenal down in the Premier League title race after Wednesday night’s win at Leeds United.

City recorded a 3-1 win at Elland Road in their first league game since the end of the World Cup, with Haaland bagging a second-half brace after Rodri had opened the scoring just before the break.

The result means the Citizens have moved back to second in the table, five points off Arsenal, as they look to become the first club since Manchester United in 2009 to win three Premier League titles in a row.

But the Gunners have been in formidable form this season and in their Boxing Day win over West Ham they showed no signs of slowing down, even without star striker Gabriel Jesus.

Yet City are well known for turning up the heat in the second-half of a campaign, having come from being behind at Christmas to win the title in 2014, 2019 and 2021.

Haaland’s brace against Leeds means he has broken the record for the fewest number of games…