I Can’t Forget The Pains Of Losing 2022 World Cup Final –Mbappe

PSG striker, Kylian Mbappe has revealed that it will be difficult for him to forget the pains of losing the 2022 World Cup finals to Argentina.

Despite notching a hat-trick for Didier Deschamps side in the final, Mbappe and his international team-mates came up short as Les Bleus were beaten on penalties in the showpiece game in Qatar.

While club-mate Lionel Messi is yet to return to Paris following his triumph, Mbappe made a swift return to domestic action, securing a late 2-1 win against Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Wednesday despite Neymar being sent off just after the hour-mark.

Speaking after scoring a 96th-minute penalty he had won himself, the 24-year-old acknowledged the pain of France’s loss in Doha will stay with him forever, but stressed he does not feel his team-mates should pay the price for those emotions.

“I’ll never digest it,” Metro.co.uk quoted Mbappe as saying.

“But like I told my coach and teammates, there’s no reason that my club should pay for a…