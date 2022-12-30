Leicester Surrender Lead To Lose 2-1 At Liverpool

Super Eagles duo, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were in action for Leicester who lost 2-1 to Liverpool in Friday’s Premier League game.

Leicester have now lost back-to-back league games following their 3-0 home defeat to Newcastle United.

Ndidi was replaced by Youri Tielemans in the 59th minute while Iheanacho was introduced for Ayoze Perez in the 71st minute.

It was a day to forget for Leicester’s Belgian defender Wout Faes as his two own goals, saw Liverpool come from a goal down to win.

Faes is now the fourth player with two own goals in a single Premier League game, after Jamie Carragher (1999, Liverpool vs Man Utd), Michael Proctor (2003, Sunderland vs Charlton) and Jonathan Walters (2013, Stoke vs Chelsea).

Leicester broke the deadlock in the 4th minute after Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall beautifully dinked Alisson.

Liverpool equalized On 38 minutes as Faes’ attempted clearance looped into his own net.

And on 45 minutes…