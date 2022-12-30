Losing 2022 World Cup Final Isn’t A Failure –Xavi Tells Dembele

Barcelona coach Xavi has told Ousmane Dembele not to feel down with France’s inability to overcome Argentina in the final of the 2022 World Cup.

Demebele is set to play tomorrow against Espanyol, having been hooked before halftime of last week’s World Cup final with France.

However, in a chat with TribalFootball, Xavi urged Dembele to appreciate the impacts he made at the tournament.

“It seems like a failure to reach the final as a starter… playing well… We’re thinking it’s a failure… in another sport it would be a silver medal. I’m happy with the World Cup and what he has done.

“He is at a very high level. He is a fundamental part of the team.”

On Raphinha, the coach added: “He’s open to playing on the left. He can help us, just like Ferran (Torres), Ousmane… it will depend on the game. I’ve talked to him and he’s open to playing in any position.”

