Maja Ends Goal Drought As Bordeaux Pip Sochaux

Josh Maja ended his seven game goal drought as Girondis Bordeaux defeated Sochaux 2-1 in a French Ligue 2 clash on Friday night.

Maja put Les Girondis ahead from a corner-kick on the half hour mark.

The forward last scored for Bordeaux against Metz in October.

The 24-year-old has now scored eight goals in 16 appearances for Bordeaux this season.

Georgia forward, Zuriko Davitashvili scored the second goal for Bordeaux two minutes later.

Franck Kanoute reduced the deficit for Sochaux a minute before the hour mark.

Maja was Fransergio Barbosa in the 68th minute.

