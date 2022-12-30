Morocco Threatens To Boycott 2023 CHAN

President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) Fouzi Lekjaa detailed Morocco’s conditions for its participation in the 2023 African Nations Championship (CHAN) set to be held in Algeria.

According to Morocco World News, Lekjaa demanded that the Atlas Lions home-based team be able to travel on a direct flight on Morocco’s flag carrier Royal Air Maroc from the capital Rabat to Constantine, the city that will host their matches.

Should that condition not be fulfilled, Morocco will not take part in the competition, he added during a meeting of the FRMF’s executive board.

Morocco are defending champions, and also hold the record for the most titles held along with DR Congo, with two titles each.

Morocco defeated Mali in the 2020 final, becoming the first nation to win back-to-back titles after their 2018 victory against Nigeria.

Algeria cut relations with Morocco in 2021, citing attempts…