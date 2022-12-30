My Game Has Improved Under Xavi At Barca

Barcelona forward, Ferran Torres has given credit to manager, Xavi for improving his game this season.

Recall that Torres came through the system at Valencia and joined Barca in January from Manchester City.

“I did not go to the Barça school, but having had (Pep) Guardiola, Xavi and Luis Enrique it has marked me, I am a different player from when I started in Valencia,” he insisted.

“It was determining that I went through three of the best coaches in the world.

“Xavi has helped me improve on the left wing, as a forward. He has helped me understand how to receive from behind and play. Xavi gives me total confidence and that is key for a player, to continue working and doing it with motivation.”

