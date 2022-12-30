Ndah To Miss Pirates Vs Sundowns Clash With Injury

Orlando Pirates will be without dependable centre-back, Olisa Ndah for their DSTV Premiership clash against Mamelodi Sundowns on Friday (today).

Ndah has been a key figure for the Buccaneers since his arrival from Nigeria Professional Football League side, Akwa United in 2021.

The 24-year-old picked up an unspecified niggle and is likely to be out of action until the end of January.

Pirates will also be without Tebogo Tlolane, goalkeeper Richard Ofori and Thembinkosi Lorch for the game.

Ndah has made 12 league appearances for Jose Riveiro’s this season.

The Nigeria international has been linked with a move to Serie A club, Sassuolo.

By Adeboye Amosu

