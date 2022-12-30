NFF, CAF Mourn ‘King’ Pele

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Confederation of African Football (CAF) have joined the entire world in mourning Brazilian football legend, Edson Arantes do Nascimento popularly known as Pele.

Pele, who had been suffering with kidney and prostrate problems in recent years died on Thursday.

The NFF and CAF took to the social media to express their sadness over the football icon’s demise.

“We express our sorrow following the sad passing of football icon and Brazilian great Edson Arantes Do Nascimento ‘Pele.’ We mourn his demise with the rest of the football family worldwide and the Brazilian football family in particular. May his soul rest in peace,” the NFF wrote on their official Twitter handle.

CAF tweeted: “The football World mourns one of the greatest icons of all-time.

Our thoughts and condolences go to Pele’s family and friends. 🙏.”

