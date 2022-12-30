Ochoa: I Want To Prove My Worth At Salernitana

Mexican legend Memo Ochoa says he’s willing and ready to prove his worth at Salernitana in the Serie A.

The veteran goalkeeper has joined to the end of the season, with an option for another 12 months.

Ochoa is in line to make his debut against AC Milan.

At today’s presentation, Ochoa said: “When the opportunity to play in the Italian Serie A arose, I could not say no. The sports director (Morgan de Sanctis) explained to me what the Salernitana project is in the medium-long term and I immediately felt involved.

“I had other solutions to continue my experience in other countries and in other championships, but as soon as the World Cup ended I felt the desire to marry an ambitious, interesting project.

“I am really happy to be here, I bring my experience within the group and I hope to be able to make a great contribution also on the green rectangle.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be…