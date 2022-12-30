Onyeka Ruled Out With Injury

Brentford manager, Thomas Frank has ruled out Frank Onyeka from his side’s Premier League clash against West Ham United on Friday (today).

The Bees will look to extend their unbeaten streak to five games in the Premier League when they confront the Hammers at the London Stadium.

Onyeka missed Brentford’s home draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Boxing Day due to hamstring injury.

Read Also: ‘He Was The Youngest World Cup Winner’ –Biden Hails Late Pele

“Frank Onyeka won’t play because he has got a hamstring injury,” Brentford manager told a press conference.

The Nigeria international has made 12 league appearances for the Bees this season.

Brentford will be searching for back-to-back away league wins following their incredible success against Manchester City at the Etihad before the mid-season break.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or…