Overmars In Hospital After Suffering Mild Stroke

Former Netherlands star forward Marc Overmars was admitted to hospital on Thursday after suffering a mild stroke, Mirror Football reports.

Overmars’ employers Royal Antwerp confirmed the incident on Friday. The Belgian club have confirmed Overmars, 49, is “doing well” but will need to rest for “a while”. It’s unclear when he will return to work, as no further comment has been provided at this time.

“Marc Overmars, director of football affairs at RAFC, became unwell last night and was admitted to hospital with a mild stroke,” read a statement. “Marc is doing well in the meantime, but will have to take it easy for a while.

“Marc and his family focus on his recovery and do not wish to comment further. RAFC wishes Marc a speedy recovery!”

Overmars was part of the Ajax squad that won the Champions League in 1995 after a 1-0 win against AC Milan.

He also made 86 senior appearances for his country, helping them reach the semi-finals of the Euros in 2000 and…