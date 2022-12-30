Pele Is The True Legend –Burna Boy

Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy has reacted to the death of Brazilian football legend, Pele.

Following the announcement of the departure of a legend, an icon of the game Pele, the football world was plunged into sadness, and it appears that the entertainment business was not left out as well, as grammy award-winning musician and performer Burna Boy took to his social media platform to react to the news of his death.

Burna made it clear that his contribution to the “beautiful game of football” will not be forgotten for a very long time because “Legends Never Die.”

He wrote: “RIP Pele. A man with a strong legacy that will be remembered FOREVER.

“Legends Never Die. They are always Remembered in the hearts of the People.”

Until his death, Pele was considered one of the Greatest of All Time (GOAT), having led his home country Brazil to three World Cup wins.

