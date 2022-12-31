Ayew Scores First Premier League Goal In Seven Months

Black Stars of Ghana forward Jordan Ayew ended his Premier League foals drought after scoring in Crystal Palace’s 2-0 win at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Prior to the game at the Cherries, the last time Ayew scored in the Premier League was on 19 May, 2022, when he netted in Palace’s 3-2 loss at Everton.

It was his first goal after 16 appearances in the English elite division this season.

Last campaign he managed three goals after 31 league games for Palace.

Ayew gave Palace the lead against Bournemouth in the 19th minute as he rose highest to meet Michael Olise’s corner.

And in the 36th minute Michael Olise picked Eberechi Eze on the edge of the penalty area, and he smashed it past Mark Travers.

Recall, Ayew featured at this year’s Qatar 2022 World Cup where the Black Stars crashed out in the group stage.

